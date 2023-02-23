12,750 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,796 shares of company stock worth $76,884,266. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.41.

Shares of ABNB opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

