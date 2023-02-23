12,032 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA Safety Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.