100,000 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 119,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

