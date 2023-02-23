0x Market Capitalization Achieves $230.62 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. 0x has a market cap of $230.62 million and $25.52 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

