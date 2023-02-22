Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Tenere Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tenere Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

