Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 5.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

