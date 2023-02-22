Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ZAL traded down €0.74 ($0.79) on Wednesday, hitting €39.11 ($41.61). 885,151 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.88 and a 200-day moving average of €30.29. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

