yOUcash Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $569,854.98 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.27696279 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

