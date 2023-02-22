Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
YLWDF opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.
About Yellow Pages
