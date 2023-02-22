Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.89. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.