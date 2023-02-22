Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.89. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

