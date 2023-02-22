Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DBEU opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

