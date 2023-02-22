Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 684,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

