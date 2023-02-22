Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

