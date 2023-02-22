Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Western Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 23.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

