Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 4,575 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

