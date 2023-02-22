Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

