Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

