Wrapmanager Inc. Has $448,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 216,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 925,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

AIMC stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

