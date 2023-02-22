Wrapmanager Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,229,000 after acquiring an additional 185,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

