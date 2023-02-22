Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $324.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.