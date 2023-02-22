Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,208 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

