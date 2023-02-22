Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.