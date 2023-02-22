Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

