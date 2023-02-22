Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $85.40

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.40, but opened at $91.81. Wix.com shares last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 664,680 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.
The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
