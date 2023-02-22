Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $85.40

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.40, but opened at $91.81. Wix.com shares last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 664,680 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.