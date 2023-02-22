WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.30 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $100.30 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010569 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $26,422,842.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

