WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $492,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 601.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,478,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

