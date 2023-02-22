Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 1,567,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

