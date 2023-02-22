Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,974,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after acquiring an additional 358,708 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

