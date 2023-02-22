William Blair Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

RVLV stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,713,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

