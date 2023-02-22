William Blair Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
Revolve Group Stock Down 6.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,713,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
