William Blair Comments on Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after buying an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after buying an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after buying an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

