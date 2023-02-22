WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0943 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $693,001.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00390314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016991 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,453,020 coins and its circulating supply is 763,985,253 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.