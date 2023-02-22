Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $6,036,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Cartesian Growth Co. II stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Wednesday. 92,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

