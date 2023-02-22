Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $37.18 Million Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,939,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,183,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals accounts for 1.0% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE TFPM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFPM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.