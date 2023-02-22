Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,444 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Community Health Systems worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,527,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 650,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,051. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.