Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,151,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,026,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,016,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

IVCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 96,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,981. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

