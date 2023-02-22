Whitebox Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.5 %

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,423. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.