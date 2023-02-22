Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 417,069 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Grifols worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 341,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,515. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Grifols

Several analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.