Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 236,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,103. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

