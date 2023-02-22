Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTM. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter worth $1,496,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

