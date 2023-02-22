White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Block by 5.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 95,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,719,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in Block by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 368,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 105,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock worth $17,218,194 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Block from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

