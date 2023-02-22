White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $581.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.85.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.