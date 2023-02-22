Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,014,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

