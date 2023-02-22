Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS.
Westlake Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
Read More
