Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS.

Westlake Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

