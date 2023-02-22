Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Brian Hehir Sells 2,881 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. 1,106,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,247. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.