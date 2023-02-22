West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.28

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.28 and traded as low as $21.28. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 27,500 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $351.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

