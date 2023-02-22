Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. 2,443,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,191,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

