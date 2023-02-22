Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ryder System (R)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently:

2/16/2023 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/16/2023 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Articles

