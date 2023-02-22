Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

CQP traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 25,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,944. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

