Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 10,456 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $400.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,671. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.09 and a 200 day moving average of $394.62.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.