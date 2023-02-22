Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 742,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

